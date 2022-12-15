Boy Killed Amid Clash Between France & Morocco Fans In Montpellier

A boy was killed amid clashes between France and Morocco fans in Montpellier, a statement issued by the local government office said.

As per the statement, the boy was “violently hit” by a car in the city, in the south of France, on Wednesday, He was transferred to the hospital but died shortly after arrival.

Video shared on social media showed crowds in the street milling around a car being driven erratically.

The vehicle was found near the scene and police are investigating, the report added.

Heavy riots broke out in the aftermath of Morocco’s 0-2 defeat by France in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal.