Boy Eaten By Crocodile In UP’s Pilibhit, Second Incident In 10 Days

Pilibhit: The partially eaten body of a missing 15-year-old boy was found in the Khakhra river On Friday, few days after a man was devoured by a crocodile in the Dudhwa range.

The victim was identified as Om Prakash of Semarkheda village under the Kotwali police station limits.

Reportedly, the prima facie indicated that the boy had been killed by a crocodile.

As per reports, the incident took place while the boy was bathing his buffalo in the river when he was apparently dragged into deep waters by a crocodile.

Following the incident, after a discussion with the district magistrate, it has been decided to identify the areas near human habitat where there is a presence of crocodiles and will put up signboards there to keep people away.

The Forest department will also launch an awareness campaign to prevent such incidents, sources said.