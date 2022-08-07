Boxer Nikhat Zareen Bags Her Maiden CWG Gold

Birmingham: World Champion Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal in the women’s 50kg flyweight at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK.

Zareen outpunched Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul by unanimous decision in the final to win her first CWG gold.

Nikhat had stormed into the final of the women’s 50kg category after outclassing England’s Stubley Alfia Savannah 5-0.

It was also India’s sixth boxing medal at CWG 2022 and the third gold medal, with two-time youth world champion Nitu Ghangas and Amit Panghal also winning their respective final matches.

Nikhat Zareen completed a hat-trick of gold medals as the young boxer won her third major gold medal of the season after having won her 2nd Strandja Memorial Boxing tournament and the World Championships gold medal.