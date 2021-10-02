Boxer Lenny Da Gama, Former Footballer Denzil Franco Join TMC

Panaji: Boxing champion Lenny Da Gama and former Indian football defender Denzil Franco on Saturday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa. The two sports stars will be members of the party’s Goa unit.

The political development comes after former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro switched to the Mamata Banerjee-led party in Kolkata.

The new additions to the TMC indicate its ambitions to stick its flag in Goa in the upcoming assembly polls, and gradually become a national-level party that can go toe-to-toe with the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

Former Congress MP from Assam’s Silchar and ex-president of All India Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev had also joined the TMC in August this year. She has been assigned to look after TMC’s affairs in Tripura.