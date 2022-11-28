Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 Crosses Rs 200 Cr Worldwide

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2 has crossed RS 200 crore mark at the global box office on Sunday. With this, it is likely to become the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2, is the sequel to Ajay and Tabu’s 2015 hit Drishyam, and also a remake of Mohanlal’s 2021 Malyalam film, also titled Drishyam 2.

The film took a strong opening at the box office, registering the second-best opening weekend for a Bollywood film this year, behind only Brahmastra.

As per reports, Drishyam 2 has earnings of Rs 170 crore gross in the domestic market and Rs 33 crore overseas, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs 203 crore in its first ten days.

In the list of highest-grossing Hindi films of the year, Drishyam 2 is just below Gangubai Kathiawadi (which earned Rs ₹211 crore) and is likely to surpass it on Monday.