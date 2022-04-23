Bowlers Power Sunrisers Hyderabad To Easy Win Over RCB

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets after bundling out Faf du Plessis led squad for 68 runs.

Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma got off to a steady start in their run-chase of 69 runs.

While Abhishek Sharma scored a quick 47, hitting eight fours and one six in balls, Williamson scored 16 runs. In last, Rahul Tripathi hit a winning six in the last ball of the 8th over.

Earlier, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan bowled brilliantly as SRH demolished the RCB batting line-up and restricted them to a total of 68 runs in 16.1 overs.

Both left-arm pacers claimed three wickets each while Jagadeesha Suchith returned with brilliant figures of two wickets for 12 runs in 3 overs.

Jansen started brilliantly jolted RCB with three wickets in his first over as he removed skipper Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in his first over.

Umran Malik bowled brilliantly and took one wicket while Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed the last wicket. Suyash Prabhudessai was the highest scorer for RCB with 68 runs.