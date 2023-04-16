Boundary Dispute: Section 144 Clamped In Bhadrak-Keonjhar Border Till April 18

Bhadrak: The district administration today clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC within 200 mts of Apanda Chhak (Orali chhak) on Bhadrak-Keonjhar border till April 18, 2023 after several shops and vehicles were set on fire during the violence over boundary limits.

According to reports, a conflict was brewing between the residents of the two areas over the village border. Many bicycles, bikes, cars and shops were set on fire in the violence.

In order to control the situation, the Bhadrak district administration imposed Section 144 of CrPC within 200 mts of Apanda Chhak (Orali chhak) on Bhadrak-Keonjhar border.

According to the locals, earlier Orali Chhak was under Keonjhar district, after demarcation it was found to be under Bhadrak district. Following this tension flared between both the sides.

On receiving the news, the Nandipada and Bant police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. However, a tense situation. The incident took place at Hatadiha Block’s Orali Chhak under Keonjhar District of Anandpur-Bhadrak State Highway 53.

It is said that the tense situation has arisen after the demarcation of the border, the local people decided to change the name of this street to Apanda Street.