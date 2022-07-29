Boult Audio Omega TWS Earbuds With 32 Hours Of Battery Life Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Boult Audio Omega truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India. The earbuds from Boult Audio offer features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), and environmental noise cancellation (ENC), and include a gaming mode and support foran equaliser preset. The earbuds come in four colour options and can be purchased via Amazon and the Boult Audio website.

Boult Audio Omega TWS Price in India

The Boult Audio Omega is priced at Rs 2,499 in India. The earbuds are currently being offered in four distinct colour choices – Black, White, Z20 Black, and Z20 Green. These earbuds are already up for grabs via Amazon and the manufacturer’s online retail store.

Boult Audio Omega specifications

The Boult Audio Omega TWS earbuds come with ANC which can cancel sound up to 30dB. The company also claims that its Zen technology ENC with quad mic also helps in cancelling out the external noise for improved sound quality. The earbuds come with a gaming mode which features 45ms ultra-low latency, as well as equaliser, presets including Boom X Bass Boost mode, HiFi mode, and Rock mode.

The company claims the new Omega TWS earbuds offer a playback time of up to 32 hours with ANC enabled, and a playback time of up to 8 hours on a single charge. Boult Audio also claims a playback time of up to 100 mins with just 10 mins of charge on the Omega TWS earbuds. The earbuds have an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with a USB Type-C port for charging. They feature touch controls and support both Google Assistant and Siri. The Boult Audio Omega TWS earbuds are compatible with Android and iOS, according to the company.