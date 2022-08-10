Boult Audio Fxcharge Neckband Earphones With Up To 32-Hour Battery Life Launched In India

New Delhi: Boult has launched new wireless Neckband earphones in India, dubbed Boult Audio FXCharge. It comes with an affordable price tag and offers some top-notch features. Read on to know more about the latest launched audio device.

Boult Audio FXCharge price in India, availability

The new Boult Audio FXCharge neckband earphones are available on Amazon with a special price of Rs. 899 with a maximum retail price being Rs. 4,999. The special price may last very long so if you are interested in buying these earphones, now is the time. The earbuds come in Black and Green colour options.

Boult Audio FXCharge Specifications

The Boult Audio FXCharge neckband wireless earphones come with some impressive features for the price. The earphones are powered by 14.2mm Hi-Fi drivers and feature the company’s proprietary environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology for a better audio experience during phone calls.

For connectivity, the wireless earphones use the latest Bluetooth v5.2, which offers a better range and fast pairing with nearby devices. They are compatible with a wide range of devices running on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows.

It has inline controls to easily adjust volume, change tracks, answer calls, and more. Additionally supported by Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, the Boult Audio FXCharge earphones give customers access to hands-free speech assistants. The earphones are also water and sweat resistant to IPX5 standards.

The Boult earphones carry support fast charging technology. The company claims that the earphones offer up to seven hours of playback with just five minutes of charge. The total battery life of the earphones is up to 32 hours with case (advertised). They can easily be charged through the USB Type-C port.