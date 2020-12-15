Boudh: Two Killed In Separate Mishaps

Boudh: Two persons were killed in two separate accidents in Boudh district today.

The first incident was reported from Boudh where a man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding hit a parked truck on Nh-57 near Dimripal School chakk in the district today. The deceased was identified as Dushasan Bhoi of Tainjan village. The mishap took place while Bhoi came to market for some work.

However, he unable to see the truck and hit the parked vehicle following which he was killed on the spot. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.

In another incident, a farmer was killed after hit by a tractor under Baunsuni police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Padu Sahu.

Reportedly, the mishap took place around 5 am while Sahu was threshing rice when he was ran over by a tractor and succumbed to death on the spot.

On being informed police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.