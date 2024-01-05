Boudh: Three Jawans Critical In IED Blast

Boudh: Three jawans of Odisha Police’s elite Special operation Group sustained critical injuries in an Improvised Explosive Device blast in Batepanga forest in Boudh district on Friday.

As per reports, the incident took place while the SOG jawans were conducting a search operation in that area. After the explosion, the three jawans were seriously injured.

The injured jawans immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. They are undergoing treatment in the hospital in critical conditions. Further reports regarding this matter are awaited.