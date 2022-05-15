Boudh: Sec 144 Clamped Around Gemstone Mining Site

Boudh: The district authorities here on Sunday imposed section 144 in the Saradhapali village under the Sagada Gram Panchayat limits after locals thronged a pond digging site to collect gemstones that were unearthed there.

As per reports, a video of gemstones being unearthed in the site went viral on social media following which the locals rushed to the spot to collect the valuable stones.

While there have been no official reports of precious minerals being found at the site, the district authorities have clamped section 144 in the area.