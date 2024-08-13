Boudh: A Special Judge of Vigilance Court, Phulbani sentenced four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine to former Head Master Panchanana Kanhar on Tuesday in a corruption case.

Kanhar was the former Head Master-cum-VEC Secretary of Talmalkha Project Primary School under Kantamal block in Boudh district. He was currently serving as in-charge Head Master of Siletpada UGME School under Kantamal block.

Kanhar has been charge-sheeted by the Odisha Vigilance under sections 13(2) in conjunction with 13(1)(c)(d) of the PC Act, 1988, and sections 409, 120-B of the IPC for the misappropriation of government funds allocated for school building construction.

He was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence following his conviction and sentencing. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the dismissal of Kanhar.