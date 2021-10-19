Boudh: Crime Branch STF seizes two leopard skins, smuggler held

Boudh: Continuing with its crackdown on wildlife traders in the State, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch seized two leopard skins.

Based on a tip-off, the STF officials conducted a raid at Kapasira village under Kantamal Manamunda police limits in Boudh district.

The officials also nabbed a smuggler while hew was striking a deal to sell the animal hides.

The accused was charged under the relevant section of Wild Life Protection Act (1972).