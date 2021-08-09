Boudh ADM, 6 Others Injured In Road Mishap

Nayagarh: Boudh Additional District Magistrate along with six others was injured in a road mishap at Dasapalla Rangamatia Chakk in Nayagarh district on Monday.

As per reports, the incident occurred while Additional District Magistrate, NC Jyotishankar Nayak, was travelling in his car when the four-wheeler collided head-on with another vehicle at Daspalla Rangamatia Chhak.

Following this, Nayak and six others sustained grievous injuries. Later, the injured persons were rushed to Nayagarh hospital for treatment.