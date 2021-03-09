Both Houses of Parliament to Function as Per Usual Timings From Today

New Delhi: A day after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned as the Opposition cornered the government to demand discussions on the rise in fuel prices, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will function as per usual timings existing before the Covid-19 situation from today.

Both Houses of the Parliament will commence their sitting from 11 am on Tuesday.

The decision to revise the timing of both Houses was announced on Monday. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were operating under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 induced norms.