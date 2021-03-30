BOSE students demand ‘online mode’ exam

Cuttack: Scores of students of Bhubanananda Orissa School of Engineering (BOSE) in Cuttack city staged a protest and blocked the road in front of the college demanding an online examination.

The protesting students were demanding online exams due to Covid-19.

The students also demanded for sanitisation of campus and hostels apprehending Covid-19 infection.

Even as the students have taken to the social media platforms demanding online virtual exams, the university and college authorities have not yet reached any decision.

Reportedly, the offline mode of examination is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The students have highlighted infection scare as the reason for demanding the online examinations.