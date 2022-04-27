Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications

New Delhi: The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 was launched in India. Touted as a replacement for the Bose Smart Soundbar 700, the new Bose Smart Soundbar 900 also supports Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. For connectivity, it can be paired with any phone or tablet via Bluetooth.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Price, Availability

The new Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is priced at Rs. 1,04,900. The Bose soundbar can be purchased offline from Bose exclusive stores, retail chains Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales, and online from Amazon and Flipkart. The soundbar was launched in the US in September 2021 and will be available in two colour options – Arctic White and Black in the Indian market.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Specifications

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features HDMI eARC for easy connection and good sound quality with TVs. Apart from Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth v4.2 support, the device is compatible with Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2. It offers an alternative to Alexa and Google Assistant for voice-command-based control. With Alexa, users can make or take calls. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 comes with the Bose Voice4Video feature which enables the TV to turn on the channel or any other input with a single voice command. Users can also link the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 to other Bose smart speakers. The device also works with the company’s recently launched Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones.

The soundbar features a built-in microphone array for voice detection. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 includes power, source buttons for music, TV and Bluetooth, volume, mute, media playback buttons (skip, play/pause) and preset buttons.

The new Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has an oval-shaped design and measures 2.3 inches long, a little over 4 inches deep, and 41 inches tall. The company claims that the new soundbar makes a good match for TVs of 50-inch and above.