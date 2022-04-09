Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Launched In India At Rs 32,900

New Delhi: Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones were launched in India. It has QUIET and AWARE modes, promises up to 24 hours of battery life, and charges via USB-Type C port. They come with Bose SimpleSync feature that allows users to quickly pair the headphones with compatible Bose Soundbars.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones: Price and availability

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have been launched at a price of Rs 32900 in India. The headphones are offered in Triple Black and White Smoke colours. The headphones can be purchased from the Amazon India website as well as the official website of Bose.

Specifications of all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

The QuietComfort 45 headphones feature just two settings, both achieved using a new active noise cancellation system and new electronics package.

In ‘Quite’ Mode, microphones inside and outside the earcups combine with a proprietary digital chip to sense, measure and respond to more unwanted sounds in mid-range frequencies.

The famous “whoosh” associated with Bose noise-cancelling technology happens in a fraction of a millisecond to tune out entirely or enjoy music, podcasts, or movies with lifelike clarity, detail and no distractions.

In the ‘Aware’ Mode, QC45 headphones switch to full transparency, where everything is heard again – just as naturally, clearly, and quickly – without ever taking them off.

QC45 comes in Triple Black and White Smoke finishes with a beautiful matte finish, joining the QC Earbuds and noise-cancelling headphones 700.

The Bose Music app offers additional help for set up and use, including multi-point connections supported by Bluetooth 5.1 for iOS and Android devices and Bose SimpleSync to pair a QC45 with compatible Bose Soundbars.