Bose launches QuietComfort 45 Headphones With 24-hour battery life!

New Delhi: Bose has launched QuietComfort 45 headphones in the US, with features like sound cancellation, sound mode, and voice rejection algorithms for clear call quality. The Bose QuietComfort 45 has a lightweight design to protect and maintain the shape of the earband cushions made of synthetic leather and the headband made of nylon filled with glass.

Price, availability of Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

The new Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are priced at US $329 (approximately Rs. 24,000) in the US. They are already ready for pre-order through the company’s site and they will start shipping from September 23rd. Wireless headphones have been launched in Black and White Smoke color options.

Features of Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones weigh about 445 grams and come with Bluetooth v5.1 support that offers a 30-foot wireless connectivity range. The headband is made of glass-filled nylon for protection from falls, and each main point has a cast-metal hinge for durability. Earbuds are made from synthetic leather. Bose QuietComfort 45 Support Sound Sound Canceling Technology to Smartly Cancel Outdoor Sound. Users can choose between two modes of noise cancellation – silent mode and alert mode. While the count mode offers complete noise cancellation, the Aware mode turns on the external microphone and feeds the ambient noise into the headphones, alerting you to noise from the atmosphere, such as cars and emergency vehicles. Compared to that, the Bose Noise Canceling 700 wireless headphones offer more customization with 11 levels of noise cancellation.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones can offer 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. It comes with a USB Type-C charging port that takes about 2.5 hours to fully enable the device, and the company says fast 15 minutes of charging gives 2.5 hours of playback. Bose also makes an audio cable for listening in wired mode. The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones come with TriPort acoustic architecture and volume-optimized active EQ to create high-fidelity audio. The Triport design allows earcaps to add depth and perfection, and the volume-optimized active EQ enhances overall highs and lows while maintaining the same high-fidelity performance.

There are four external microphones for improved voice pickup, and a voice rejection algorithm for clear conversations filters environmental sounds. The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones connect with the Bose Music app, support voice support, and support multi-point technology for connecting two devices at the same time.