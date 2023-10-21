Boruto in Naruto mode as he develops new Rasengan

Tokyo: The Boruto franchise has once again left fans in awe with an unexpected revelation. In the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, readers were introduced to a groundbreaking technique that has redefined the boundaries of the ninja world.

The spotlight of this revelation falls on Boruto Uzumaki, who unleashed his new and incredibly potent Uzuhiko Rasengan against the formidable foe, Code. Unlike its predecessors, this Rasengan operates on an entirely different level, targeting its adversary’s internal structure rather than inflicting external damage. Powered by planetary chakra, the Uzuhiko Rasengan disrupts the enemy’s innards, delivering a semi-permanent blow that persists until the opponent’s life expires.

Rasengan Uzuhiko no Shippuden? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/ARfqeJ1wR3 — 𝒖𝒛𝒖𝒉𝒊𝒌𝒐 ⧫ | FINDING SASUKE (@younglorduchiha) October 15, 2023

Describing his innovative technique, Boruto explained, “A Rasengan that incorporates a planet’s chakra – its rotation. That’s what Uzuhiko is. The power that is rushing through your body right now will never dissipate. Just like how a planet will never stop spinning. The damage will continue semi-permanently. Semi because your life will run out before the planet stops spinning.”

In the latest chapter, Code found himself disoriented and off balance as the Uzuhiko Rasengan distorted his vision and equilibrium. This unparalleled attack left a lasting impact, showcasing the potency of Boruto’s newfound abilities.

The introduction of this extraordinary technique marks a significant milestone in the Boruto series, pushing the boundaries of what fans thought possible within the ninja universe. With the story now in a time skip, Boruto and his comrades have matured, unveiling a new realm of powers and abilities.