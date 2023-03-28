Boruto anime finale shows the perfect ending to part 1

Tokyo: The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has been a fan favourite since its debut in 2017, with viewers tuning in week after week to follow the story of Naruto’s son, Boruto Uzumaki, and his journey as a young shinobi. But after six long years and 293 episodes, the first part of the anime has come to a close, leaving fans with a mix of emotions.

The official website for Boruto said earlier this month that episode 293 would be the last episode of Part 1 of the Boruto series. Since then, fans have been anticipating the finale episode of Part 1 because they want to know how the animators provide closure. The wait is finally over, and the Boruto anime finale did not disappoint.

The mid-series finale of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, titled ‘Farewell,’ saw Boruto engage in a deadly battle with Kawaki, which ultimately ended with Kawaki killing Boruto. However, the shock of this moment was short-lived, as Momoshiki Otsutsuki came to Boruto’s aid and used his Karma seal to revive him. But even with Boruto saved, the looming danger and consequences of Momoshiki’s sacrifice leave fans on edge.

Fans have been waiting for years for the epic showdown between Boruto and Kawaki, teased in the opening scenes of the series. The latest chapters of the manga have only added to the anticipation, and the mid-series finale has left viewers eagerly anticipating the final battle between the two young shinobi.

As the finale aired, fans took to social media to share their reactions, with many expressing a mix of emotions. Some viewers were shocked and emotional at the turn of events, while others were thrilled with the cliffhanger ending and the promise of a future battle.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Boruto episode 293 ‘Farewell’ left off how it all started.” Another fan tweeted, “From now on if someone tells me that a perfect ending doesn’t exist, I’ll just show them this. I’ll wait for as long as an eternity to see that time skip fight scene, bring it on.”

Despite the mixed emotions, the episode received high praise, with one fan stating, “I really wasn’t expecting to see this but Boruto Ep 293 is now the highest rated #boruto episode on IMDb. With 9.9/10.”

The first part of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has been a wild ride for fans, with intense battles, emotional moments, and character development that has kept viewers invested in the story. As the anime takes a break before its return, fans are left with a mix of emotions, but one thing is for sure – they will be eagerly waiting for the future battles and adventures of Boruto and his friends.