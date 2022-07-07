Boris Johnson Quits As British PM

London: Following a wave of resignations from his government over the last few days, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday.

After days of defections crippled the controversial leader and left him unable to govern, Johnson finally stepped down after one of his closest allies, Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi, told the prime minister to resign for the good of the country.

Boris Johnson’s Conservative party got the biggest majority since 1987 and the biggest vote share since 1979.

In his address, he also mentioned getting the country through the Covid pandemic and delivering the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe.