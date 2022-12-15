Boris Becker freed from UK prison, returns to Germany

London: German tennis legend Boris Becker has reportedly returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Boris Becker, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and travelled back to Germany shortly thereafter.

The six-time Grand Slam champion was found guilty of flouting insolvency rules by concealing more than £2.5 million in cash, shares and property to avoid paying the debt.

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker, who went on trial earlier this year and was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act, was slapped with a sentence of two and a half years.

The Southwark Crown Court found him guilty of removal of the property, failing to disclose estate and concealing debt.

Becker, who has lived in the UK since 2012, was expected to serve half of his sentence but was released on Thursday morning.

The 55-year-old began his jail term at HM Prison Wandsworth before he was transferred to Huntercombe Prison in May.

Becker qualifies for automatic deportation because he is a foreign national who does not have British citizenship, a report in The Mirror said.

The former tennis star was declared bankrupt in June 2017, owing creditors £50 million over an unpaid loan on his estate on the Spanish island of Majorca.

An upcoming documentary is set to address his ordeal and will feature “personal” interviews with him in the years leading up to him being jailed.