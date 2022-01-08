Baked Samosa
Bored Having Regular Samosas? Try This Baked Samosa

By PragativadiNews
0 0

New Delhi: Samosas are one of the most loved snacks in India. Traditionally, samosas are fried Indian snack food. But now people are being a bit health conscious and want to cut down on fats. This healthier version of fried samosa is lower in fat than traditionally fried samosas. 

Ingredients 

  • 4 potatoes, peeled and cubed 
  • ¼ cup oil 
  • 2 small onions, finely chopped 
  • 3 tablespoons coriander seed 
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder 
  • 1 (1 inch) piece fresh ginger, grated 
  • 1 teaspoon salt 
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric 
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • ½ teaspoon ground allspice 
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper 
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon 
  • 2 tomatoes, finely chopped 
  • ½ cup frozen peas 
  • 4 prepared pie crusts 
  • 2 egg whites, beaten, or as needed 

Directions 

  1. Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and transfer potatoes to a bowl; coarsely mash. 
  2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). 
  3. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat; cook and stir onions, coriander seed, curry powder, ginger, salt, turmeric, cumin, allspice, cayenne pepper, and cinnamon until onion is lightly browned about 5 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and stir tomatoes and peas into onion mixture; pour into mashed potatoes and thoroughly mix. Cool completely. 
  4. Cut each pie crust into 8 even triangles. Spoon filling onto the wide end of each triangle; fold corners over filling creating a triangular ‘hat’ shape. Pinch the dough together to form a seal. Brush egg white over each samosa and arrange on a baking sheet. 
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until samosas are golden brown, about 15 minutes.
