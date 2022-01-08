Bored Having Regular Samosas? Try This Baked Samosa

New Delhi: Samosas are one of the most loved snacks in India. Traditionally, samosas are fried Indian snack food. But now people are being a bit health conscious and want to cut down on fats. This healthier version of fried samosa is lower in fat than traditionally fried samosas.

Ingredients

4 potatoes, peeled and cubed

¼ cup oil

2 small onions, finely chopped

3 tablespoons coriander seed

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 (1 inch) piece fresh ginger, grated

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

½ cup frozen peas

4 prepared pie crusts

2 egg whites, beaten, or as needed

Directions