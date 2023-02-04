Border Row Intensifies As AP Builds Road In Odisha Territory

Rayagada: Amid ongoing tussle over border issues between Andha Pradesh and Odisha, the neighboring State has intensified the dispute a step further with constructing a pucca road in Odisha territory.

The Andhra administration has reportedly carried out 2-kms road in Rayagada district which was stopped with the intervnetion of local administration. The Andhra Pradesh officials have halted the work following a border demarcation in presence of revenue and forest officials of both the States.

Rayagada district administration has decided to finish the rest of work of the road.

The road construction was carried out by the Rural Development department of Andhra Pradesh government in Gummalaxmipuram tehsil under Manyam district. The construction work has crossed the border up to Durgapadu panchayat in Rayagada district of Odisha.

The non-motor able road was the only means of communication for Andhra residents as it connects Gummalaxmipuram tehsil to Rayagada.

According to reports, the government of Andhra Pradesh had taken up the construction work as it was the long-standing demands of local people. The neighboring State had completed the construction in its territory and started the construction in Odisha without informing local administration.

On getting information, Rayagada BDO Laxminarayan Sabat, Tehsildar Tapas Rout rushed to the spot and directed to stop the construction.