Border Roads Organisation breaks record at Zoji La battling extreme weather conditions

New Delhi: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has raised its benchmark of excellence yet again by extending access to the formidable Zoji La at an altitude of 11,649 ft, which links the Union Territory of Ladakh with the rest of the country.

For the first time, BRO has kept the formidable Zoji La mountain pass (altitude 11,649 ft) open beyond 31st December.

BRO’s frontline Projects Beacon and Vijayak have been working round the clock in extreme weather conditions to keep the logistic supply line open to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

BRO Karmyogis have kept their detachments functional with great determination and the induction of New Equipment helped BRO in achieving this unparalleled feat.