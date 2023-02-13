Border-Gavaskar Trophy: IND vs AUS 3rd Test Match Shifted To Indore

New Delhi: The 3rd Test match between India and Australia, which was earlier scheduled to be played at Dharamsala, has now been shifted to Holkar Stadium, Indore, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The BCCI announced its decision in the early hours of Monday and stated that the game could not be played in Dharamsala due to poor outfield conditions.

“The third Test of Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore. Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully,” BCCI said in a statement.

Notably, the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended within three days and India won the first Test match of the series.

India vs Australia: Test Series Schedule

2nd Test: Feb 17 – Feb 21 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

3rd Test: Mar 01 – Mar 05 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

4th Test: Mar 09 – Mar 13, Monat Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad