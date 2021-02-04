Border Dispute: Andhra Pradesh Prepares For GP Poll in 3 Odisha Villages

Koraput: The Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border dispute continued as the neighbouring State is preparing to hold panchayat elections in three villages in Odisha.

The dates fixed by AP for the elections are February 13 and 17. Nomination filing for the polls was on Wednesday.

The Andhra Pradesh Government has renamed the three villages under Kotia panchayat in Koraput’ district’s Pottangi block as its own and issued a notification to hold panchayat polls there.

Reportedly, Andhra government has changed names of Tala Ganjeipadar, Patu Sineri and Fagun Sineri in the disputed Kotia region. The village names have been changed to Ganjaibadra, Pattuchennuru and Pagulchennuru respectively.

The AP administration has also started the poll process in Kurkuti panchayat under Salur block .

The move comes a day before Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates a slew of projects including a hospital and school worth Rs 150 crore via video-conferencing in the disputed Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block of the district. The projects were announced by the Chief Minister last year.

The dispute over its ownership of the villages has been raging on for the last five decades.