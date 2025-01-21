Rohan Bopanna and Shuai Zhang had a match point in the Super Tie-break but were unable to close out their mixed doubles quarterfinal, losing 6-2, 4-6, 9-11 to Australian wild cards John Peers and Olivia Gadecki at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The match lasted one hour and eight minutes at Kia Arena, ending India’s campaign at the season’s first Grand Slam. Bopanna had earlier exited the men’s doubles, while India’s other contenders Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji also lost at various stages.

Bopanna and Zhang took the opening set, but the Australian pair fought back after Zhang lost her serve early in the second. They capitalised on the break to force a Super Tie-break and eventually claimed the second set.

In the Super Tie-break, Bopanna lost his serve early, and although the pair fought back, it was unable to convert its match point at 8-8. Peers sealed the victory with an ace after Zhang’s return went wide, giving the wild cards a memorable win.