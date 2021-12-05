Booster Dose: INSACOG suggests more scientific experiments to assess impacts

New Delhi: INSACOG, the country’s top genome sequencing laboratories, on Saturday said more scientific experiments are required to assess the impact of a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes days after it recommended a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people above 40 years.

“Many more scientific experiments are needed to assess the impacts of booster dose, which are being guided and monitored by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC),” INSACOG said in its bulletin issued on Saturday.

It also made it clear that the recommendations and suggestions regarding vaccines, schedule, and roll-out came under the expressed mandate of NTAGI and NEGVAC.