Booster Covid-19 Dose: Pvt Hospitals To Charge Rs 150 Service Charge

New Delhi: The Union government clarified on Saturday that there is no need for vaccine beneficiaries to register on the CoWIN portal again for the precaution dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Private vaccination centres can charge a maximum of Rs 150 as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine while administering booster doses, the government said on Saturday.

An orientation meeting of all Health Secretaries of States/UTs was held on 09th April 2022 at 10:30 am, under the chairpersonship of Secretary (H&FW), regarding precaution dose for 18-59 years old population at Private CVCs.

Secretary (H&FW) highlighted that the precaution dose will be of same vaccine which has been used for administration of 1st & 2nd dose. It was also informed that no fresh registrations would be required for precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on CoWIN.

It was emphasized that all vaccinations must mandatorily be recorded of CoWIN platform and both the options of ‘Online appointment’ and ‘Walk-in’ registration and vaccination will be available at Private CVCs.

The Private CVCs will maintain the vaccination sites as per the guidelines issued earlier by MoHFW. They can charge up to a maximum of INR 150 as service charge for vaccination over & above the cost of vaccine. HCWs, FLWs and Citizens aged 60 year or more, shall continue to receive precaution dose vaccination at any CVC, including free of charge vaccination at Government Vaccination Centers.

Detailed orientation of State officials was done on various new provisions made on CoWIN platform for the expansion of eligible population for precaution dose and also correction of vaccination certificates by citizens.

States/UTs were also advised to accelerate the administration of ongoing free COVID-19 vaccination with 1st dose and 2nd dose to 12+ years population and optimal administration of precaution dose for HCWs, FLWs and ≥60 years population at Govt. CVCs.

Dr. Manohar Agnani, Addl.Secy (Health) and other senior officers of Union Health Ministry were present in the virtual meeting along with Health Secretary and NHM Mission Directors and other officials from States/UTs.