Roti Pizza 
Boost Your Mood With Delicious Roti Pizza 

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Roti Pizza is a quick recipe for when you have guests over and can’t think of making some delicious appetiser. You can use any type of pre-cooked roti or even rotis left from the previous day to make these delicious pizzas. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients

  • ½ tsp butter
  • 1 roti / chapati (leftover)
  • 4 tsp pizza sauce
  • few slice capsicum
  • few petals onion
  • 6 slice jalapeno
  • few palak/spinach (chopped)
  • ½ cup mozzarella cheese
  • 10 piece olives (sliced)
  • ¼ tsp chilli flakes
  • ¼ tsp mixed herbs

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Firstly, heat tawa with ½ tsp butter. you can alternatively bake in an oven.
  2. Once the butter melts, warm chapati/roti slightly.
  3. Now turn off the flame and spread 4 tsp pizza sauce.
  4. Further top with capsicum, onion, palak, jalapeno and olives.
  5. Also, spread ½ cup of mozzarella cheese.
  6. Further, sprinkle ¼ tsp chilli flakes and ¼ tsp mixed herbs.
  7. Now cover and simmer for 3 minutes or till cheese melts completely.
  8. Finally, slice the roti pizza and serve it hot.

