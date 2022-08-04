Boost Your Mood With Delicious Roti Pizza
New Delhi: Roti Pizza is a quick recipe for when you have guests over and can’t think of making some delicious appetiser. You can use any type of pre-cooked roti or even rotis left from the previous day to make these delicious pizzas. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the recipe.
Ingredients
- ½ tsp butter
- 1 roti / chapati (leftover)
- 4 tsp pizza sauce
- few slice capsicum
- few petals onion
- 6 slice jalapeno
- few palak/spinach (chopped)
- ½ cup mozzarella cheese
- 10 piece olives (sliced)
- ¼ tsp chilli flakes
- ¼ tsp mixed herbs
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, heat tawa with ½ tsp butter. you can alternatively bake in an oven.
- Once the butter melts, warm chapati/roti slightly.
- Now turn off the flame and spread 4 tsp pizza sauce.
- Further top with capsicum, onion, palak, jalapeno and olives.
- Also, spread ½ cup of mozzarella cheese.
- Further, sprinkle ¼ tsp chilli flakes and ¼ tsp mixed herbs.
- Now cover and simmer for 3 minutes or till cheese melts completely.
- Finally, slice the roti pizza and serve it hot.
