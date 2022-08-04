Boost Your Mood With Delicious Roti Pizza 

New Delhi: Roti Pizza is a quick recipe for when you have guests over and can’t think of making some delicious appetiser. You can use any type of pre-cooked roti or even rotis left from the previous day to make these delicious pizzas. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients

½ tsp butter

1 roti / chapati (leftover)

4 tsp pizza sauce

few slice capsicum

few petals onion

6 slice jalapeno

few palak/spinach (chopped)

½ cup mozzarella cheese

10 piece olives (sliced)

¼ tsp chilli flakes

¼ tsp mixed herbs

INSTRUCTIONS