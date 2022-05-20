Boost Your Mood With Delicious Parsi Mutton Cutlets
New Delhi: Parsi mutton cutlet is a delicious succulent cutlet that will become a wonderful party starter or even for your kids after school snack. let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.
Ingredients
- 500 grams of Mutton, minced
- 1/2 tablespoon Ginger, paste
- 1/2 tablespoon Garlic, paste
- 1 Onion, finely chopped
- 4 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
- 3 tablespoon Mint Leaves (Pudina), finely chopped
- 2 Green Chillies, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoon Red Chilli powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- 1 Potato (Aloo), boiled and mashed
- Salt, according to taste
- 2 cloves (Laung),
- 1/2 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini) , powdered
- Oil, required for frying
- Whole Wheat Bread crumbs, as required
How to make Parsi Mutton Cutlets Recipe
- To begin making the Parsi Mutton Cutlets Recipe, remove the moisture from minced mutton by pressing it between your palms.
- Add the mutton mince to the mixing bowl. Add all other ingredients except for oil and bread crumbs into the bowl including ginger, garlic, onion, coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, potato, salt, cloves and cinnamon stick. Mix well.
- Take a lemon sized ball of mutton mix and roll it well. Now gently flatten it to form a disc.
- Do this step for the rest of the mutton mix. Coat the cutlet with bread crumbs and keep them aside.
- Heat oil in a shallow pan for shallow frying. Once the oil is hot, place a few cutlets on the pan and fry on medium-low heat until browned on all sides and the mutton is fully cooked.
- Do this on medium-low heat as we want the mutton to get cooked through the inside too. I coated my cutlets on bread and suji mix just to add some texture to the cutlet.
- Once cooked, remove it from the pan and set it on kitchen paper.
- Serve Parsi Mutton Cutlets Recipe along with Dhaniya Pudina Chutney, Date Tamarind Chutney or any other chutney of your choice and Pickled Onions.
Comments are closed.