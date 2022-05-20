Boost Your Mood With Delicious Parsi Mutton Cutlets

New Delhi: Parsi mutton cutlet is a delicious succulent cutlet that will become a wonderful party starter or even for your kids after school snack. let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients

500 grams of Mutton, minced

1/2 tablespoon Ginger, paste

1/2 tablespoon Garlic, paste

1 Onion, finely chopped

4 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped

3 tablespoon Mint Leaves (Pudina), finely chopped

2 Green Chillies, finely chopped

2 teaspoon Red Chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1 Potato (Aloo), boiled and mashed

Salt, according to taste

2 cloves (Laung),

1/2 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini) , powdered

Oil, required for frying

Whole Wheat Bread crumbs, as required

How to make Parsi Mutton Cutlets Recipe