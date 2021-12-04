Boost Your Hemoglobin With These Foods 

New Delhi: Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein that is present in the red blood cells, and is responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. A low level of hemoglobin may cause fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, headaches, et al, and if the levels drop significantly, the condition may be diagnosed as anaemia. These are the top 10 iron-rich foods that can improve the levels of hemoglobin in the blood:

Beetroot:

Beetroot is enriched with natural iron, magnesium, copper, phosphorus, and vitamins B1, B2, B6, B12, and C. The wealth of nutrients in this wondrous vegetable helps in increasing the hemoglobin count and regeneration of red blood cells. It can be consumed raw as salad or in cooked form. Alternatively, you can even blend it and prepare a glass of beetroot juice.

Moringa Leaves:

Moringa leaves are rich in minerals like zinc, iron, copper, magnesium, vitamin A, B and C. Take a few finely chopped moringa leaves and make a paste, add a teaspoon of jaggery powder and blend well. Consume this churna regularly along with breakfast to improve your hemoglobin level and red blood cells count.

Green Leafy Vegetables:

Green vegetables like spinach, mustard greens, celery, and broccoli are rich vegetarian sources of iron. It is advised to have cooked spinach as raw leaves contain oxalic acid which may prevent the absorption of iron in the body. This leafy green vegetable is a natural source of vitamin B12, folic acid, and other vital nutrients, and you should make it a staple part of your daily platter if you want to increase your hemoglobin.

Broccoli is a rich source of iron and B-complex vitamin folic acid, and also contains a healthy amount of other essential nutrients like magnesium, vitamin A and C. Moreover, green veggies are low in calories and are good sources of dietary fiber. Hence, they can also help you in weight loss and improve digestion.

Dates, Raisins & Figs:

Dates and raisins offer a combination of iron and Vitamin C. Figs, on the other hand, are packed with the goodness of iron, magnesium, vitamin A and folate. Consuming a handful of dried figs and raisins and two or three dates in the morning can provide you with instant energy and improve your hemoglobin levels. It is also recommended to have fig milk at bedtime twice a week to increase hemoglobin levels. Diabetics should take such dry fruits in moderation only.

Sesame Seeds:

Eating black sesame seeds is another great way of increasing your iron intake as they are loaded with iron, calcium, magnesium, copper, zinc, selenium, and vitamin B6, E, and folate. You can soak them in some water and leave them overnight before consuming them the next morning. Mix about 1 tablespoon of dry roasted black sesame seeds with a teaspoon of honey and roll into a ball. Consume this nutritious ladoo regularly to boost your iron levels. You can sprinkle some over your cereal or oatmeal or even yogurts and fruit salads.