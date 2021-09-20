Boost Up Your Morning Mood With These Songs

New Delhi: It can be really hard to get going in the morning, but one of the best ways is to have a playlist that corresponds with the amount of time you have before you need to get out the door. So to lift your spirits and reignite your hope when all else seems lost, we’ve listed down motivational songs in Hindi that are sure to make you say, “How’s the josh? High Sir!”

Zinda

Another film celebrating the fight within every Indian to make his or her country shine, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is all about the determination of the Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh. This is another motivational Bollywood song that will pumps you up and is a great one to have on your workout playlist as well.

Phir Se Udd Chala

There’s nothing we can say about the movie Rockstar and its music that’s not already been said. With the brilliance of A R Rahman and the stirring voice of Mohit Chauhan, this inspirational song in Hindi is a great one to lift yourself up from mundane life.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Shayri

Javed Akhtar’s lyrics and Farhan Akhtar’s voice, what else do you need? The soulful words will stir something powerful within you and you’ll understand what he really means when he says, “Jab Yeh Tanha Dil Ghabraya, Humne Dil Ko Yeh Samjhaya, Dil Aakhir Tu Kyun Rota Hai, Duniya Mein Yunhi Hota Hai, Yeh Jo Gehre Sannate Hain, Waqt Ne Sabko Hi Baatey Hain, Thoda Ghum Hai Sabka Kissa, Thodi Dhoop Hai Sabka Hissa, Aankh Teri Bekaar Hi Nam Hai, Har Pal Ek Naya Mausam Hai.”

Aas Paas Hai Khuda

Have some faith and you’ll conquer it all. When it all seems too dreary and stressful, don’t worry, take a deep breath, and gather your strength from the universe and the Almighty. Don’t forget to add this song to your playlist for days when you’re feeling low.

Apna Time Ayega

A fan favourite from the latest blockbuster, Gully Boy, Apna Time Ayega is that perfect Bollywood rap song talking about how the future is bright for just about anyone who has the will and determination to work hard and achieve their goals.

Roobaroo

You’ll be humming along Roobaroo raushani hai for the rest of the day if you hear it early in the morning. We suggest you add it to your Monday morning playlist to work to feel happy, sunny, and motivated throughout the day!