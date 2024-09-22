Mumbai: BookMyShow’s website and mobile application crashed right after the bookings for British band Coldplay’s much awaited India performance started at 12 pm IST.

Coldplay will be performing in India after a gap of nine years, with the last performance being held in 2016.

The concert is to be held at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19 next year.

Netizens took to X to voice out their frustrations.

“Dear @bookmyshow, if you get exclusive rights to sell a concert, at least be prepared for it. #Coldplayindia #Coldplay,” wrote a user.

“Yeah… I don’t think anyone is getting those Coldplay tickets in India… You tried, BookMyShow. Were you able to?” wrote another.

BookMyShow announced shortly before bookings began that each person could book only four tickets. The limit used to be eight previously.

The ticket options are priced at ₹3,500, ₹4,000, ₹4,500, ₹9,000, and ₹12,500. Standing floor tickets are for ₹6,450, and lounge tickets are priced at ₹35,000.