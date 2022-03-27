Book on Industrialization and Environmental Sustainability Released in National Workshop at Jeypore VD (Auto) College

Jeypore (Koraput): The PG Department of Sociology of Vikram Deb Autonomous College (VDAC), Jeypore has organized a National Workshop on “Industrialization, Environment and Sustainability” on 26 March 2022. The Workshop began with the release of a volume on “Industrialization and Environmental Sustainability” which is jointly edited by Dr. Sagarika Mishra and Dr. Aditya Keshari Mishra.

Dr. Sagarika Mishra, the Head of the Department and Organizing Secretary of the National Workshop introduced the distinguished guests and delivered the welcome address. She also introduced the concept note of the said National Workshop.

The National Workshop was presided over by Dr. Gopal Halder, the Principal of VDAC. In course of his presidential address, Dr. Halder mentioned that in contemporary times, industrialization and environmental sustainability is considered as a powerful discourse in development literature. Dr. Halder has also appreciated the innovative initiative of the department. During his deliberation, he appreciated the initiative of the department in organizing this National Workshop.

Prof. Mohammad Mostaque Hossain, Director of M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, Jeypore joined as the Chief Guest in the Inagural Ceremony. He emphasized that the countries must translate their commitment to ecological balance from words to action. Prof. Bikram Keshari Mishra, Professor and Head, Department of Sociology, Ravenshaw University, Cuttack joined Chief Speaker and delivered the keynote address. Prof. Mishra highlighted the need for drawing an equilibrium between the interest of all sub-systems: society, culture, environment and economy. Dr. Bimal Chandra Nanda, Deputy Director, IGNOU, Bhubaneswar Regional Branch joined as the Guest of Honour. Dr. Nanda stressed on the point that the developed countries must take the lead in their initiatives in reduction of pollutant gases and in protection of environment.

Experts from various parts of India – Dr. Dev Nath Pathak from South Asian University, New Delhi, Dr. SubhasisSahoo from University of Allahabad, Allahabad, Dr. Manish Tiwari from NIT, Patna, Dr. Satyapriya Rout from University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Dr. lalatenduKeshari Das from IIT, Roorkee, Mr. Sujit Kumar Mohanty from NIFT, Shillong, Dr.ManosmitaMohapatra from G.M. University, Sambalpur, Dr. Aditya Keshari Mishra from Central University of Odisha, Koraput, Dr. KartikCharanLenka from M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, Jeypore, Dr. Pabitra Mohan Nayak from F.M. University Balasore, Prof. G. Nagaraju from University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, and Prof. AjailiuNiumai from University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad – are delivering their lectures in these Two-Day National Workshop.

Faculties and students from different Departments of the College are actively participating in the event. The Inaugural Ceremony of the Workshop smoothly coordinated by Ms. SrutiSanskruti Swain, Student, P.G. Department of Sociology, VDAC, Jeypore. Ms. Bismita Panigrahi, Faculty Member, P.G. Department of Sociology proposed a formal vote of thanks at the end of the programme. The Day-1 programme of the event was followed by a grand cultural performance by students of the Department.