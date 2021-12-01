Bongamunda PS IIC Arrested For Amassing Illegal Wealth

Bolangir: The Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested, Binod Bihari Nayak, IIC of Bongamunda Police Station in Bolangir, on charges of amassing illegal wealth.

According to reports, the anti-corruption sleuths have seized over Rs 5 lakh in cash from the possession of the cop.

On receipt of reliable information regarding the collection of huge cash by the cop, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over his movement and activities.

Accordingly, the team of Odisha Vigilance intercepted him near Bargarh Toll Gate on Tuesday evening, while he was plying from Bangomunda towards Kuchinda on a Maruti Ciaz car.

During interception, a sum of Rs 2,06,220/- (Rupees Two Lakhs Six Thousand Two Hundred Twenty) was recovered from Nayak, IIC, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

Later, simultaneous searches were conducted at four properties of the police official located in Bolangir, Sambalpur and Deogarh districts. During the searches, Rs 3.8 lakh in cash was recovered from the official residence of the IIC at Bangomunda.