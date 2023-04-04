Boney Kapoor Trends Over Pic With Gigi Hadid

Mumbai: The grand launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was a star-studded affair with Bollywood’s A-list celebrities, Hollywood actors and other international personalities in attendance. Supermodel Gigi Hadid made a splash as she attended the opening day and gala event of the NMACC. She met Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and other Hindi film industry stars at the function.

Now, a picture of Gigi Hadid and Boney Kapoor has gone viral on social media. In the photo, which was clicked on day 2 of the gala event, Boney Kapoor is looking at Gigi Hadid as she smiles at the camera. The photo has created a lot of noise and for all the wrong reasons. People have slammed Boney Kapoor.

This has apparently not gone down well with netizens. Boney is being called out online for the ‘very inappropriate’ pose.