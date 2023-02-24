Boney Kapoor
Boney Kapoor Drops Unseen Pictures With Sridevi On Her Fifth Death Anniversary

By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: Boney Kapoor dropped a bunch of throwback pictures with his late wife Sridevi as he walked down memory lane to remember his wife.

Today, on her fifth death anniversary, Boney took to Instagram and dropped a black and white picture with his wife Sridevi which was taken in 1984. In the picture, Sridevi, who impressed the audience with her performances, is seen sporting a traditional outfit. Along with it, Boney wrote, “My first picture …… 1984.” In the second picture, Sridevi is seen kissing Boney. He wrote, “Just expressing.”

For unversed, Sridevi passed away months before Janhvi’s debut film Dhadak was released. The late actress had seen some of her scenes during her shoot in Rajasthan.

