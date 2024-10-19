Ganjam: A series of bomb attacks on a tiles shop rocked Ganjam’s Khallikote late Friday night. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. Initial reports indicate that the explosions were set off by a small group of troublemakers as a result of prior political hostility.

As per sources, Dilip Pahan, a BJP worker from Khallikote, was the owner of a tile shop at Kesapur Square. He met a brutal end during the recent 2024 General Elections. Following his demise, Dilip’s father, brother, and wife have taken over the management of the tile shop.

However, the miscreants are allegedly threatening them to withdraw the murder case. They are hurling bombs to scare the witnesses. On Friday night, the miscreants came on a bike and allegedly hurled three bombs on the tiles shop.

Luckily, no one was present at the shop during the bomb attack. Tiles worth lakhs of rupees and the door of the shop were damaged by the attack, sources said. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...