Bombs Hurled At RSS Office In Kerala’s Kannur

Kannur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Kerala’s Kannur district was damaged after two unidentified miscreants hurled bombs in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 1:30 am. However, nobody was injured in the attack.

The window panes and gate of the office suffered damage in the attack, said sources.

While the RSS and BJP leaders suspected the role of CPI(M) in the attack, on the other hand, the CPI (M) has denied any role in the attack.

An FIR under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.