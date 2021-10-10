Bombs Hurled At BJP Leader Mohan Majhi’s Vehicle

Keonjhar: Keonjhar Sadar MLA Mohan Majhi escaped unhurt after unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs at his vehicle. The incident occurred near Mandua under Keonjhar Town police limits today.

According to reports, the Keonjhar MLA was returning from a public meeting when two bike-borne miscreants attacked the vehicle with bombs.

Though no injury was reported, the vehicle got partially damaged in the attack.

Later, Majhi lodged an FIR with Keonjhar Town police in this regard. Soon after, two police teams rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry.