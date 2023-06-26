‘Bombed 6 Muslim-majority countries’: Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Barack Obama

New Delhi: Indian Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded strongly over former US President Barack Obama’s remarks about the rights of Indian Muslims.

Sitharaman, during a press conference held at the party headquarters in New Delhi, expressed her disagreement with Obama’s comments and pointed out military actions in Muslim-majority nations during his presidency.

The minister criticised Obama’s controversial interview with a media outlet, in which he stated his intention to discuss the situation of Indian Muslims with Prime Minister Modi. The finance minister said, “I was shocked. When PM Modi was campaigning in the US – and by campaigning I mean speaking about India – a former President of the US is speaking about Indian Muslims.”

“And I am saying this with restraint because it involves another country. We want friendship with the US but there too we get remarks about religious freedom in India. A former President – under whose rule six Muslim-majority countries were bombed with more than 26,000 bombs – how will people trust his allegations?” she added.

“I find this deliberate attempt to vitiate the atmosphere in this country because they think they cannot win against the developmental policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the minister claimed.

During the news conference, Sitharaman highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to the “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with All, Development for All) principle and stated that his government does not discriminate against any community.