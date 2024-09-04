Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has declined to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a certification for Kangana Ranaut’s film “Emergency.” The court’s decision came in light of an existing order from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which instructed the CBFC to consider objections raised by the Jabalpur Sikh Sangat before certifying the film.

The film, which was scheduled for release on September 6, 2024, has faced delays due to concerns over its portrayal of historical events and figures3. The Bombay High Court emphasized that it could not override the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s directive, citing judicial propriety.

The CBFC has been given until September 18 to address any objections or representations regarding the film5. As a result, the release of “Emergency” remains on hold until further notice.