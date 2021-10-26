Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea today

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will on Tuesday hear the bail application of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, in the Mumbai cruise drugs raid case.

Aryan Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing after a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on October 20 denied his request in the drugs case, later extending his judicial custody in the matter till October 30.

The lawyer of Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant said that they will move to Bombay High Court on Tuesday after NDPS rejected their applications.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will oppose the bail of all accused in the case, including Aryan Khan, in the high court.