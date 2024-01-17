Bombay HC Seeks Uddhav Sena’s Response On Shinde Camp’s Plea Against Speaker’s Verdict

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Shiv Sena faction led by Udhhav Thackeray on a batch of petitions filed by the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena against the January 10 verdict by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar

The Shinde faction’s chief whip Bharat Gogawale had challenged the Maharashtra Speaker’s January 10 verdict to not disqualify 14 Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs in the Bombay High Court on Monday.

The Speaker had dismissed the disqualification petitions filed by the Shinde faction against 14 Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs on procedural grounds. Narwekar ruled that no material was given to substantiate the claim by Shinde faction that MLAs in Thackeray faction had voluntarily given up membership of the party.

The bench of Justice Girish S Kulkarni and Justice Firdosh P Pooniwalla issued notice to all respondents including the 14 MLAs from Uddhav’s faction and the Maharshtra Speaker. The notice is returnable in first week of February.

Thackeray on Monday challenged the Speaker’s decision in the Supreme Court and sought urgent listing of their plea.