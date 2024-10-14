Mumbai: In the early hours of Monday, a bomb threat was reported aboard the Mumbai-Howrah Mail, train number 12809. The threat, received around 4:00 am, necessitated an emergency halt at Jalgaon station for a thorough inspection.

The authorities searched the train extensively. The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway reported that no suspicious objects were found.

“The train then continued towards its destination,” stated the CPRO, assuring the safety of all passengers and the resumption of the scheduled service. At the time of reporting, no further details regarding the origin of the threat or any ongoing investigations were provided.

