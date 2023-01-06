Bomb Threat In Bengaluru School, Students Relocated

Bengaluru: A school here in the State Karnataka received a bomb threat following which students were relocated to safe place before bomb disposal squad reached the spot and inspected the institute on Friday.

The National Public School in Rajajinagar got a letter today warning of a bomb attack on the school grounds. The school administration immediately contacted the Basaveshwar Nagar Police.

Highlighting the precautions undertaken by the police, DCP West Bengaluru Laxman B Nimbaragi stated: “Bomb threat received by NPS School, Rajajinagar under Basaveshwar Nagar PS. We’ve ensured students are taken to a safe place, bomb disposal & dog squad have reached the spot. Case to be registered and investigation is being done,” ANI reported.

Later, administration ensured that pupils were relocated to a secure location. Along with the police, bomb disposal and dog teams have arrived and are checking the school.

According to an official statement, there is no need to be concerned because everything is secure. The cops are handling the matter.